Buccaneers' Cameron Lynch: Rejoins Buccaneers
Lynch signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Lynch joined the Rams in December after being released by the Buccaneers, but is now returning to the team he started the 2017 season with. The 24-year-old should be a special teams contributor and depth linebacker for Tampa Bay.
