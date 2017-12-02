Cameron Lynch: Released by Bucs
Lynch was released by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The 24-year-old linebacker is being jettisoned due to the team's need to reinforce the offensive line depth chart ahead of Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers. The Buccaneers placed both Demar Dotson and Ali Marpet on injured reserve this past week with knee injuries, while Joe Hawley is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with an illness. Those developments necessitated the promotion of lineman Mike Liedtke on Saturday, leading to Lynch's release. Lynch has been a special teams player almost exclusively in his 23 games with Tampa over the last two seasons and was second on the club with five tackles on kick-return coverage through the first 11 games of the season.
