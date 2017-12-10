Lynch signed a contract with the Rams on Saturday.

Lynch was released by the Buccaneers at the start of December, and it only took about a week to latch on with another team. The 24-year-old is likely to serve a role as a special teams player with the Rams, but Alec Ogletree (elbow) and Connor Barwin (forearm) are both questionable for Sunday, so will also provide some necessary depth at linebacker.