Lynch signed a contract with the Rams on Saturday.

Lynch was released by the Buccaneers at the start of December, and it only took about a week to latch on with another team. The 24-year-old is likely to serve a role as a special teams player with the Rams, but Alec Ogletree (elbow) and Connor Barwin (forearm) are both questionable for Sunday, so will also provide some necessary depth at linebacker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop