White recorded 13 tackles (eight solo), including a half sack, and was credited with a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The standout linebacker came out of the bye in top form, recording a season-high tackle tally. White also had a monster IDP day in the Week 10 win over the Seahawks in Germany with nine tackles, including a pair of sacks, making him one of the top performers in IDP formats in November overall.