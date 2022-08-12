White consistently made an impact during the second day of joint practices with the Dolphins on Thursday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The talented linebacker has vowed to be even more consistent in his fourth season, and he's laying the groundwork for taking his already impressive body of work to another level with a strong training camp. White especially stood out Thursday while facing an opponent other than his own teammates, standing out in pass coverage with back-to-back pass breakups on throws intended for Myles Gaskin and Hunter Long and also doing his typically superior job against the run. White was once again a jewel of IDP circles in 2021 with 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three defensed passes, but he didn't force a turnover for the first time in his three-year career.