The Buccaneers signed Stick off their practice squad Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Stick has been a member of the Buccaneers' practice squad all season, with Tampa Bay having previously elevated him from Weeks 4 through 6 to back up Jalon Daniels while he filled in as the starter in place of Baker Mayfield, who had been out due to a dislocated thumb. Mayfield has since moved past that injury, but he's currently nursing a sprained foot coming out of the Buccaneers' Week 9 loss to the Bears. Tampa Bay's decision to sign Stick implies some concern about Mayfield's status heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, potentially setting the stage for Stick to back up Daniels for the fourth time this season.