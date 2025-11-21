Buccaneers' Graham Barton: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barton (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The center was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough with the illness. Now that he's back on the practice field, he should be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
