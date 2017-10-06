Buccaneers' Josh Robinson: Suffers concussion
Robinson will not return to Thursday's matchup against the Patriots after suffering a concussion, JennaLaine of ESPN reports.
Robinson went down in the first quarter of the contest. Isiah Johnson could see more usage than usual as a result of the injury. Robinson will need to clear concussion protocol in order to return for Week 6.
