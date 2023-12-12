Kieft failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The fact the blocking tight end saw even one target was news in itself, considering it's the first time a pass has gone his way since Week 1. Kieft actually logged a 7-80-1 line on 10 targets as a rookie a year ago, but he's been a complete non-factor in this year's Baker Mayfield-helmed air attack.