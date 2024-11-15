The Buccaneers claimed Edwards off waivers Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Edwards will be with his third team in two weeks after being waived by the Bills and Titans on Nov. 5 and 13, respectively. This time, Edwards is headed to a familiar environment, having been selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was on the roster for Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV win in 2020. Edwards will bolster a Bucs secondary that is dealing with injuries to Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and Tykee Smith (knee).