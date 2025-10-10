White will serve as the Buccaneers' No. 1 RB on Sunday against the 49ers with Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) ruled out for that contest, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

With Irving inactive for this past Sunday's 38-35 win at Seattle, White dominated offensive snap share (80 percent) and touches (18) among Tampa Bay running backs en route to 71 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs. Meanwhile, Sean Tucker (21 percent, six touches) and Josh Williams (three percent, no touches) were distant second and third options, respectively. Irving didn't practice this week, so beyond Week 6, White could be in line for additional elevated workloads until the former is able to get back on the practice field and prove the health of his left foot and shoulder.