White rushed 15 times for 56 yards and secured all three targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

White put together a trademark two-way performance, turning in a workman-like effort on the ground while making his usual complementary contributions as a receiver. The second-year back has no fewer than 14 carries or two catches in any of his first four games, and even though backfield mate Ke'Shawn Vaughn saw nine carries Sunday, there's no questioning White's role as the Bucs' lead back heading into the team's Week 5 bye.