Buccaneers' Ryan Griffin: Not expected to challenge Fitzpatrick
Griffin, who received significant work with the second-team offense in Thursday's camp-opening practice, isn't expected to overtake Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job during Jameis Winston's three-game suspension to open the season, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Griffin currently slots in as the No. 2 quarterback behind Fitzpatrick to open camp. However, head coach Dirk Koetter was blunt when asked whether he thought Griffin might be able to vault another notch up on the depth chart with a strong camp and preseason, remarking that he couldn't foresee such an eventuality at the moment. Griffin is entering his fourth season with the Buccaneers and third year in Koetter's offensive system, but he's yet to take a snap in a regular-season NFL game. Despite clearly envisioning Griffin as the current No. 2 option, Koetter did brush off the idea of bringing in another veteran quarterback for the first three weeks to protect against a Fitzpatrick injury, emphasizing that Griffin already fits that description from the head coach's perspective.
