Miller brought in 12 of 20 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games in 2024.

The second-year undrafted free agent's stats were the first of his career after he played just two snaps from scrimmage during his one regular-season appearance as a rookie in 2023. Miller recorded multiple catches on three separate occasions and also had a 39-yard grab on his first NFL catch in Week 6. Miller should have a good opportunity of sticking on the roster as a reserve option again in 2025, considering he's under contract for a mere $960,000.