Tucker did not see any snaps from scrimmage but returned five kickoffs for 124 yards during the Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the Jets in Week 3.

Sunday's interconference victory marked the first time this season Tucker didn't see the field for any snaps on offense. However, he did have the ball in his hands on five of his eight special-teams snaps and delivered a season-high 124 kickoff-return yards. Tucker appears relegated to a virtually non-existent No. 3 running back role for the time being, but the explosiveness he often demonstrates in his special-teams role -- not to mention some of his past body of work as a running back -- would make him an intriguing fantasy option were injuries to strike Bucky Irving or Rachaad White.