Shepard (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.

With back-to-back capped sessions under his belt this week, Shepard appears as if he has a chance to put an end to a one-game absence Sunday against the Saints. Ultimately, Friday's injury report may provide a sense of his odds to do so. If he's able to suit up this weekend, Shepard likely would resume his role as the Buccaneers' No. 3 WR behind Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan, which has amounted to a 15-157-0 line on 24 targets in five appearances since the team's Week 11 bye.