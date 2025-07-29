Opeta (knee) has no timeline set for his return from a torn ACL, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said that the guard has dealt with setbacks in his recovery process since suffering the injury last August, per Auman. Opeta would likely have had a chance to compete for a starting guard spot last year, but now Tampa Bay returns all five starters from its line a year ago, including guards Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson.