Opeta (knee) was cleared to start practicing Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Almost a year removed from tearing his ACL last preseason, Opeta is finally back on the practice field. The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract in March to return to Tampa Bay. Before getting hurt last season, Opeta had a chance to compete for a starting guard spot, but with the Buccaneers returning the entire offensive line, he will likely be considered a depth piece.