Wirfs attended the first day of Buccaneers training camp Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Wirfs skipped OTAs while trying to work out a contract extension, though he was present for the start of minicamp in June. The 2020 first-round pick out of Iowa is under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is worth $18.2 million. Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw signed a four-year, $113 million contract extension Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, which could serve as a benchmark for Wirfs as his side continues to negotiate on an extension with the Tampa Bay front office.