Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Targeting Week 4 return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (knee) has a strong chance to return in Week 4 against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wirfs appeared to be trending in this direction after practicing in limited fashion throughout the last week. He is expected to take reps with the starters ahead of Week 4, and he planning to make his 2025 debut so long as those reps go well.
