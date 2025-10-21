Buccaneers' Tykee Smith: Posts big output on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith tallied 13 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday's Week 7 loss to Detroit.
Smith paced the Bucs in tackles with a season-high tally. Among his stops was a sack of Jared Goff late in the second quarter that was immediately followed by a Tampa Bay interception. Smith has emerged as a viable IDP asset early in the season, totaling 58 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, through seven games.
