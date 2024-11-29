Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 contest against Carolina.
Smith hurt his knee in practice Nov. 8 and will miss his third consecutive contest as a result. His absence will further thin a Tampa Bay secondary that will also be without starting safety Jordan Whitehead (pectoral). Christian Izien figures to see lots of defensive snaps in Smith's stead Sunday.
