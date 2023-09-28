McCollum recorded six tackles (four solo) and one defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

McCollum played on all 80 defensive snaps with Carlton Davis (toe) sidelined and Jamel Dean exiting with neck and shoulder injuries after 38 snaps. The speedy McCollum acquitted himself well overall, and with Dean failing to practice Wednesday, the former could be trusted with a starting assignment in what profiles as a tough Week 4 road matchup versus the Saints' talented group of receivers.