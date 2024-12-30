Baker logged seven tackles (one solo) and two pass defenses during the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Baker nearly picked off Matthew Stafford late in the second quarter on a pass intended for Tyler Higbee, but instead the Rams scored on the next play on a one-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams. Baker has tallied at least seven combined tackles in all but one game this season, and his 155 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games is second-most in the NFL behind Zaire Franklin (165). With Arizona eliminated from playoff contention, Baker will look to finish the 2024 campaign on a high note against San Francisco on Sunday.