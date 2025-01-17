Baker racked up 164 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble in 17 games during the 2024 season.

Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2017 Draft, Baker hasn't been involved too much in terms of turnovers (just seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 122 career contests). However, he's reached the century mark in tackles five times in eight campaigns, including a personal best (by 17) in 2024. Baker is under contract through the 2027 campaign, so the 29-year-old remains locked in as a top IDP option among the league's defensive backs.