Murray completed 22 of 24 pass attempts for 266 yards and a touchdown while adding 21 rushing yards and two more scores on three carries in Sunday's 31-6 victory over the Jets.

The dual-sport athlete nearly pitched a perfect game after missing just two pass attempts without turning the ball over while scoring three combined touchdowns in the blowout victory. It was good to see Murray bounce back from his worst fantasy game of the season against the Bears last week, to posting a gaudy stat line against the Jets on Sunday. With over 2,000 combined yards of offense and 16 total touchdowns through 10 games, both fantasy managers and the Cardinals should feel good about the QB they have in camp this season. Murray will now enter his bye week and resume action in a road matchup against the Seahawks on Nov. 24.