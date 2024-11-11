Benson rushed 10 times for 62 yards while corralling both of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 31-6 rout of the Jets.

Benson continued to spell starter James Conner, but we saw the rookie get his touches much earlier in the contest this time around. The 22-year-old Benson may be getting more plays drawn up for him in the weekly game plans in order to give Arizona another threat on offense. James Conner produced the bigger fantasy score and remains the starter for the Cardinals as the team enters its bye. That said, Benson's usage should be monitored in the event his role increases when Arizona resumes play against Seattle in Week 12.