The Vikings brought in Wentz for a workout on Saturday, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

It appears the Vikings may not be settled on Sam Howell as the backup quarterback to J.J. McCarthy heading into 2025. Wentz served as a backup in each of his last two seasons with the Rams (2023) and Chiefs (2024), and his last season as a full-time starter was in 2022 with Washington before losing the job to Taylor Heinicke in Week 7. McCarthy missed his entire rookie campaign while rehabbing from a meniscus tear, so having a proven veteran like Wentz in the quarterback room would give head coach Kevin McConnell a little more comfort heading into the regular season.