Cedrick Wilson: Lands back with Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints signed Wilson to the practice squad Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Wilson took a pay cut to remain in New Orleans this offseason, but he still wasn't able to make the initial roster. He'll be a top candidate to be elevated to the active roster if the Saints suffer any injuries at wide receiver.
