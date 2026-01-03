Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Questionable for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
St-Juste (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
St-Juste earned the questionable tag for Week 18 after an LP/LP/FP practice log, giving him a chance to return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The fifth-year corner has worked in a rotational role in the secondary while also contributing on special teams and has accumulated 34 tackles (21 solo) and six pass defenses (one interception) across 15 regular-season games. Deane Leonard would be in line for more defensive snaps if St-Juste is unable to play in Sunday's regular-season finale.
More News
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Misses second straight practice•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Seemingly past shoulder issue•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Day-to-day•
-
Chargers' Benjamin St-Juste: Nursing shoulder injury•