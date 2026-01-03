St-Juste (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

St-Juste earned the questionable tag for Week 18 after an LP/LP/FP practice log, giving him a chance to return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The fifth-year corner has worked in a rotational role in the secondary while also contributing on special teams and has accumulated 34 tackles (21 solo) and six pass defenses (one interception) across 15 regular-season games. Deane Leonard would be in line for more defensive snaps if St-Juste is unable to play in Sunday's regular-season finale.