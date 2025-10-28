Chargers' Derwin James: Practices Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
James was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain following the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Vikings. The Chargers will release their first official practice report of the week Wednesday, and his participation during that session will provide a sense of his chances of playing against the Titans on Sunday. James has logged 49 tackles (28 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and three pass defenses (one interception) through eight regular-season games.
