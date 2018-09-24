James tallied nine tackles (seven solo), one interception and one pass defended in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams.

Add yet another "first" to James' ledger, that being his first career interception. It's hard not to get excited about the first-year safety, as James broke beautifully on a red zone pass from Jared Goff to tight end Gerald Everrett, stepping in front of the errant throw to record the pick. Perhaps the only mistake James had made through three weeks of returning the aforementioned interception out of the end zone, running out of bounds at the one yard line. That mistake promptly came back to bite the Chargers, as the Rams blocked the ensuing punt four plays later for a touchdown. Still, with Joey Bosa (foot) nowhere to be found, James has been easily the best player on defense through the first three weeks of the season, leading the team in sacks (2), solo tackles (15) and tying for the team-lead in interceptions. With C.J. Beathard likely to take over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo next week, it seems likely James will continue his torrid pace against the 49ers.