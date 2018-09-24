Chargers' Derwin James: Records first career interception
James tallied nine tackles (seven solo), one interception and one pass defended in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams.
Add yet another "first" to James' ledger, that being his first career interception. It's hard not to get excited about the first-year safety, as James broke beautifully on a red zone pass from Jared Goff to tight end Gerald Everrett, stepping in front of the errant throw to record the pick. Perhaps the only mistake James had made through three weeks of returning the aforementioned interception out of the end zone, running out of bounds at the one yard line. That mistake promptly came back to bite the Chargers, as the Rams blocked the ensuing punt four plays later for a touchdown. Still, with Joey Bosa (foot) nowhere to be found, James has been easily the best player on defense through the first three weeks of the season, leading the team in sacks (2), solo tackles (15) and tying for the team-lead in interceptions. With C.J. Beathard likely to take over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo next week, it seems likely James will continue his torrid pace against the 49ers.
More News
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Eight tackles vs. Bills•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Records first career sack•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Named as starter•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Working with starters at safety•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Gains clearance to practice•
-
Chargers' Derwin James: Nearing return to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...