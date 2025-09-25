default-cbs-image
Molden (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Molden has missed the Chargers' last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but his activity at practice Wednesday signals there's a chance he could suit up again in Week 4. He'll still likely have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

