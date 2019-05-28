Chargers' Hunter Henry: Keeps progressing nicely
Head coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that Henry (knee) has looked healthy this offseason, and expects him to be a full-go for training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Henry is now a year removed from undergoing knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. The tight end himself echoed his coach's sentiments earlier this offseason, acknowledging that his knee feels good throughout training. Targets have seemed to have been a concern at the tight end position in Los Angeles, considering how heavily the team has relied upon Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen in recent years, but a healthy Henry could be a breakout fantasy candidate for 2019.
