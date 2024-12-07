The Chargers activated Colson (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.
Colson was sidelined for the Chargers' last four games due to an ankle injury. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and after logging a full practice Friday, it appears the rookie third-rounder is ready to return for Sunday's AFC West clash against the Chiefs. Colson has logged 14 tackles (seven solo) and one pass defense across six regular-season games.
