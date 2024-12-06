Colson (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

The rookie linebacker from Michigan was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and practiced in full Friday, giving himself a good chance to play Sunday. Colson must still be activated to the Chargers' active roster in order to play in Week 14. If he's activated, he'll likely serve as a depth piece in the team's linebacker corps while also contributing on special teams.