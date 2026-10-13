The Chargers designated Lambert-Smith (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

The transaction opens up a 21-day window wherein Lambert-Smith can be evaluated in practice before the Chargers would need to add him to the 53-man roster. If Lambert-Smith is able to turn in multiple full practices in Week 6, he would stand a decent chance of being activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game in Kansas City. The Chargers could have a need for the 24-year-old Lambert-Smith to absorb some snaps at receiver after all of Ladd McConkey (foot), Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) sat out this past Sunday's loss to the Broncos, while Tre' Harris (hamstring) exited the game early.