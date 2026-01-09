Lambert-Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Patriots.

Lambert-Smith opened the Chargers' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 18 loss to the Broncos, so it's no surprise that he won't play Sunday. The rookie wideout from Auburn logged just 53 offensive snaps over 10 regular-season contests this season, catching five of 12 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. Kimani Vidal will likely step in and operate as one of the Chargers' top kick returners while Lambert-Smith is sidelined for the wild-card round.