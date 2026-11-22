McConkey (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Though he wasn't among the Chargers' Week 9 inactives, back spasms led to McConkey not recording any snaps during the team's 44-22 loss to the Texans on Nov. 8. After not traveling to Baltimore with his teammates for this past Monday's 23-20 win, the wideout was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday before carrying a 'questionable' designation into the weekend. With no known setbacks since, the 2024 second-rounder will give it a go and is on track to reclaim his key role in Los Angeles' WR corps alongside Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris. In the six games he's taken the field in, McConkey has averaged 2.8 catches (on 4.2 targets) for 47.7 yards with one TD, a pace that the 6-foot, 185-pounder figures to pick up if he can avoid injuries in the coming weeks.