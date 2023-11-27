Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that X-rays on Johnston's ribs were returned negative, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Johnston didn't see the field after injuring his ribs in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Afterward, coach Brandon Staley told Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times that "it wasn't that [Johnston] couldn't go back in the game. We just didn't feel like... it was the right thing to go back in the game." The reason for Johnston's lack of late-game reps thus was precautionary, but Staley also relayed to Miller on Monday that the wide receiver wasn't 100 percent. There's an expectation that Johnson will take part in practice this week, but the Chargers won't get back on the field until Wednesday, at the earliest, ahead of Sunday's contest at New England.