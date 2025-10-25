Mickens recorded two tackles (one solo) and an interception during Thursday's 37-10 win versus the Vikings.

Mickens was on the field for a season-high 36 defensive snaps in Week 8, and he made the most of his opportunity when quarterback Carson Wentz sailed a pass intended for wideout Justin Jefferson early in the fourth quarter. Fellow safeties Derwin James (ankle) and Tony Jefferson (hamstring) suffered injuries Thursday, so Mickens could be in line to see more work again in Week 9 at Tennessee.