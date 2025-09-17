default-cbs-image
Still logged nine tackles (seven solo) in the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Monday.

Still was questionable heading into the game with a calf injury but ended up having a solid outing nonetheless. He ended up playing all but three defensive snaps for Los Angeles during Monday's victory and finished second on the team in tackles behind Daiyan Henley's 10.

