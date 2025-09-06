Harris brought in his only target for 11 yards during Friday's 27-21 victory over Kansas City.

Harris, a 2025 second-round pick, played just five offensive snaps, while sixth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith played 14. Quarterback Justin Herbert targeted each rookie just once, however, and Lambert-Smith finished Week 1 without a catch. Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston dominated opportunities in the passing game, combining for 26 targets, and the three appear solidified as a starting trio atop the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart. Harris thus looks destined to reprise a depth role in Week 2 against the Raiders on Monday night, and any path for him to see significantly increased opportunities in the near future could depend on one of McConkey, Allen or Johnston missing time.