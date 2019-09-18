Chiefs' Darwin Thompson: Talked up by coach
Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that he feels "comfortable" with Thompson receiving more work if he learns his assignments as a pass blocker, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Reid also highlighted Thompson's youth and lack of experience, but he added that the rookie is "getting there." Thompson could be on tap for a significant workload Sunday versus the Ravens, with Damien Williams (knee) and LeSean McCoy (ankle) both managing injuries. The combination of Williams and McCoy have accounted for 92 percent of Kansas City's plays at the running back position, per Teicher, and if they were forced to miss any time Thompson and Darrel Williams would see sharp upticks in usage.
