Murray suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 12's game against the Bills, and he didn't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Murray has been used consistently on special teams this season, while only sporadically logging a high defensive snap count. The second-year pro has 28 tackles (four solo) and four pass breakups this season, but if Murray can't play Sunday against the Jets, Steven Terrell could see his first defensive snaps of the season.