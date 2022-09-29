Butker (ankle) won't practice Thursday, and special teams coordinator Dave Toub suggested the kicker's status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers could "come down right to the end" of the week, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out both of the Chiefs' past two games with a sprained left ankle, Butker practiced Wednesday in a limited fashion, but he was held out Thursday while still contending with some soreness. The Chiefs will see if Butker is able to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday before giving him a designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If Butker is forced to miss another game, Matthew Wright would likely be elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties for Kansas City in Week 4.