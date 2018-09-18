Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Tallies six points
Butker did not attempt a field goal, but made all six of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 42-37 win over the Steelers.
Butker did all that was asked of him from a Kansas City offense that was highly efficient Sunday. Given how well the Chiefs have moved the ball so far this season, Butker should have plenty of scoring opportunities going forward, even if those were limited to one-point chances in Week 2.
