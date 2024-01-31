Pacheco (toe/ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report estimate.
The Chiefs didn't actually practice three days after beating Baltimore to advance to the Super Bowl. Pacheco took 28 touches in the AFC Championship Game and didn't appear to aggravate either of his injuries, so he should be fine for the Super Bowl against San Francisco next Sunday and figures to see plenty of the ball again.
