Pacheco (knee), who is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, should be back after the Chiefs' Week 10 bye, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reports.

Per Wolfson, coach Andy Reid indicated that Pacheco avoided a serious injury, which gives the running back a chance to return to action Nov. 16 against the Broncos. In his absence Sunday, Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are expected to carry Kansas City's backfield load, with Elijah Mitchell a candidate to be active versus Buffalo as well.