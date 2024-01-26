Pacheco (toe/ankle) was present for practice Friday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
After being deemed a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, Pacheco's return to the field Friday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Ravens. The Chiefs' final injury report of the week will clarify whether the team's top running back heads into the weekend with an injury designation or fully cleared to face Baltimore.
